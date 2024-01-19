Telangana BJP chief receives invitation for 45th International Tourism Fair to be held in Serbia

Union Minister of Tourism and Telangana BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy, has received an invitation to visit Serbia to attend the 45th International Tourism Fair (ITF), which will be held in Belgrade from February 22 to 25 this year. The invitation letter has been sent from the Minister of Tourism of Serbia, Hussain Memic.

This is the biggest event for tourism development in Europe and Serbia. While this event has been going on for the past 30 years, this time the ITF will be held with the theme of 'Adventure Begins Here'. Ministers of tourism departments from various countries, partners and investors related to this sector will participate in this program in large numbers. (ANI)

