Reliance Industries net profit rises 9 pc in Oct-Dec qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 18:28 IST
Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 9 per cent rise in its December quarter net profit as a planned maintenance-induced weakness in oil business earnings was offset by stability in retail and telecom verticals.
Net profit of Rs 17,265 crore, or Rs 25.52 per share, in October-December - the third quarter of the current 2023-24 fiscal - was 9.3 per cent higher than Rs 15,792 crore, or Rs 23.19 a share, earning a year back, according to a company's stock exchange filing.
The revenue from operations was almost flat at Rs 2.2 lakh crore.
