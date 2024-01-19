Left Menu

Maharashtra govt declares holiday for Ram Temple Pran Pratistha on Jan 22

Following in the footsteps of the central government, which declared a half-day on the day of the Lord Shri Ram 'Pran Prathistha' ceremony, the General Administration Department in Maharashtra issued a notification for the public holiday on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 19-01-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 18:31 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday in the state on January 22 when the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in Ayodhya. Following in the footsteps of the central government, which declared a half-day on the day of the Lord Shri Ram 'Pran Prathistha' ceremony, the General Administration Department in Maharashtra issued a notification for the public holiday on Friday.

Meanwhile, in view of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Haryana government has issued a notice announcing that all government offices, including boards, schools, colleges, corporations and universities, will remain closed on January 22 until 2:30 p.m. The Madhya Pradesh government also issued a notice announcing that all government offices will remain closed on January 22 until 2:30 pm in view of the Ayodhya Ram Temple event.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and requested his grant of holiday in all courts of the country on the occasion of Ram Mandir's inauguration. Senior advocate Mishra stated, "I am writing to bring to your esteemed attention a matter of significant national and cultural importance for your due consideration."

"In light of the religious, cultural, national, and international importance of this event, I humbly request your esteemed office to consider declaring a holiday in the Supreme Court, High Courts, District Courts, and other courts across India on January 22, 2024. This holiday would allow members of the legal fraternity and court staff to participate in or observe the inauguration ceremonies in Ayodhya and other related events across the country," it said. (ANI)

