Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia to remain closed for half-day on January 22 for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

30 pm) on on account of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya, which is set to be held on January 22.

ANI | Updated: 19-01-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 21:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Jamia Millia Islamia University has decided to remain closed for half day (till 2:30 pm) on on account of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya, which is set to be held on January 22. "The Officiating Vice-Chancellor, JMI, in view of the Govt of India (vide Office Memorandum F.No. 12/7/2023-JCA Govt. of India, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dept. of Personnel & Training) has approved that the university and its maintained Institutions/Centres/Offices including Jamia schools shall remain closed for half day (till 02.30 p.m.) on January 22, 2024, on account of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya," an official notification issued by Jamia Millia Islamia University said.

However, Jamia Deputy Registrar stated that the examination and scheduled meetings will be held as usual. Earlier, Centre on Thursday announced that all central government offices will be closed for a half-day on January 22 for the 'Pran Patishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

As per the notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, all central government offices, central Institutions and central industrial establishments across the country shall remain closed for half a day until 2:30 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

