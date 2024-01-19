Left Menu

Big potential for tea business between India, China: Envoy

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-01-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 22:38 IST
Big potential for tea business between India, China: Envoy
  • Country:
  • India

Chinese Consul General in Kolkata, Zha Liyou, on Friday said there is a big potential for tea business between India and China.

He said Indian tea producers have direct contact with Chinese dealers and producers.

''There is a big potential for tea business between our countries,'' the outgoing Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Kolkata told reporters here.

He said China consumes tea, but in its traditional way.

''If the tea standards can be integrated, China could be a huge market,'' he said, adding, it could be a mutually beneficial market.

The Indian Tea Association is a "very strong platform" working with the Chinese tea marketing association, the envoy said.

''The Indian practice of managing tea estates is very special – you run your estates more like a company, while the Chinese tea culture is more community and village-owned…'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024