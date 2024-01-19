Rajasthan government shuts down slaughterhouses and meat shops on Pran Pratishtha day

The Rajasthan government has issued an order directing the closure of all slaughterhouses and meat and fish shops across the state on January 22 when the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held at Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The order, issued by Director and Joint Secretary Suresh Kumar Ola on Friday, cites the occasion of the temple consecration as the reason for the temporary closure. It applies to all slaughterhouses, meat shops, and fish shops within Rajasthan's borders.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has declared a half-day closure for all Central Government Offices, Central Institutions, and Central Industrial Establishments across the country on Monday, January 22. The closure will go into effect at 2:30 PM, permitting employees to attend the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha of the idol of Lord Ram in the newly constructed Ayodhya temple.

The Ministry of Personnel and Training issued an official memorandum on Friday, January 19th, informing all Ministries and Departments of the government about the half-day closure. This directive applies to central offices in New Delhi and throughout the country, ensuring uniformity in honouring the important occasion. "The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all Central Government Offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments throughout India will be closed for half a day till 1430 hours on 22nd January 2024. All Ministries/Departments of Government of India may bring the above decision to the notice of all concerned," read the central government order undersigned by Parveen Jargar Deputy Secretary to the Govt. of India.

Earlier, Govind Dev Giri, a member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, said that the 'Netronmelan' (unveling of Ram Lalla's statue) will be done by applying honey to a gold bar. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on January 22.

"The basic method of 'netronmelan' is that by applying honey to a gold bar, the eyes become anointed, which looks like 'kajal' to the people," Acharya Giri said while speaking to ANI. "Ram Lalla has been enshrined in his grand temple. Today, the holy fire will be established for worship. However, the resolution for the Pran Pratishta was taken on Thursday itself. The resolution has been taken with the Vedic thoughts by sitting with the block Vedic scholars. Today, the fire will appear," he added. (ANI)

