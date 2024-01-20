"This moment came after around 400-500 yrs": Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati on Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati said that the "moment" of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 has arrived after around 400-500 years during which "big fights" and "wars" took place. Speaking with ANI on the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, he said," ...It is happening after consistent efforts over time. After around 400-500 years, this moment has come".

"Big fights were fought, and war happened...Invaders attacked our religion and ruined our religion," he added. Ayodhya is buzzing with excitement as it prepares for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Shri Ram Lala at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the arrangements in Ayodhya on Friday, expressing satisfaction with the planning and execution.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Thursday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.' In a significant prelude to the upcoming ceremony, a special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside with the help of a crane on Wednesday night.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will lead the main rituals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)