Left Menu

"This moment came after around 400-500 yrs": Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati on Pran Pratishtha ceremony

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on January 22.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2024 07:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 07:27 IST
"This moment came after around 400-500 yrs": Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati on Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati said that the "moment" of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 has arrived after around 400-500 years during which "big fights" and "wars" took place. Speaking with ANI on the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, he said," ...It is happening after consistent efforts over time. After around 400-500 years, this moment has come".

"Big fights were fought, and war happened...Invaders attacked our religion and ruined our religion," he added. Ayodhya is buzzing with excitement as it prepares for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Shri Ram Lala at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the arrangements in Ayodhya on Friday, expressing satisfaction with the planning and execution.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Thursday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.' In a significant prelude to the upcoming ceremony, a special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside with the help of a crane on Wednesday night.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will lead the main rituals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024