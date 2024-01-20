Left Menu

Cleaning of 'Wazukhana' area of Gyanvapi Mosque starts under strict security arrangements

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed an application of Hindu women petitioners seeking direction for cleaning the entire area of 'wazukhana' of Gyanvapi mosque where the alleged 'Shivling' was found and maintaining hygienic condition.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 10:09 IST
Visual from Varanasi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The cleaning of the Wazukhana area of the Gyanvapi Mosque started on Saturday under strict security arrangements by the district officials. The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed an application of Hindu women petitioners seeking direction for cleaning the entire area of 'wazukhana' of Gyanvapi mosque where the alleged 'Shivling' was found and maintaining hygienic condition.

Heavy police deployment was seen in the area. The cleaning workers were checked with their identities before entering the Mosque. Sudhir Tripathi, a Hindu side advocate said "We had demanded in the Supreme Court that the Wazukhana, which had become very dirty, should be cleaned. The order came on January 16, so today it is being cleaned. People from both sides will be present even today. The entire work will be done under the supervision of the District Magistrate."

Earlier, a meeting was held under the leadership of the District Magistrate along with people of Hindu and Muslim sides in Varanasi on Thursday regarding the cleaning. "Cleaning of Wazukhana was ordered by the court. Talks have been held with both parties in that regard. Its cleaning will start from January 20," the DM said.

Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, an Advocate of the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri case told ANI that both sides have talked peacefully in the meeting. "The meeting was held regarding the cleaning of the Wazukhana. Both sides have talked peacefully. The court has ordered the DM to clean up. The Muslim side and we along with district officials were also present in the meetings," he said.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the area of 'wazukhana' shall be cleaned under the supervision of district administration Varanasi, having regard to the previous orders of the apex court. Gyanvapi mosque management committee said it supports cleaning of the water tank, which has remained sealed on apex court's orders for nearly two years.

'Wazukhana' is the reservoir where devotees perform ablutions before offering namaz. The application said fishes in the water tank died between December 12 to 25, 2023 and due to the same, there is a putrid smell emitting from the tank.

"Since there exists Shivlingam which is sacred to Hindus and should be kept away from all dirt, grime, dead animals, etc. and must be in clean condition, is currently in the midst of dead fish which is hurtful to the sentiments to the devotees of Lord Shiva," the application stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

