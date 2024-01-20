Left Menu

Punjab:CISF guard of Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu dies after bullet hits him

A CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) guard deployed for the security of Congress MP from Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu died after a bullet hit him on Saturday, said police. The guard was deployed at the house of the MP near Rose Garden here at the time of the incident.

Punjab:CISF guard of Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu dies after bullet hits him
The police personnel from Police Station Division 8 have reached the spot and started investigating the matter. Senior police officers of the CISF and Punjab police have also reached there. It is yet to be identified who fired at him and from which weapon.

The police personnel from Police Station Division 8 have reached the spot and started investigating the matter. Senior police officers of the CISF and Punjab police have also reached there. It is yet to be identified who fired at him and from which weapon.

Vijay Kumar, Police Station Division No. 8, said that the preliminary investigation suggests the bullet was fired accidently; however, the definite conclusion is yet to be reached as the investigation is still going on. Ravneet Singh Bittu was not at his house when the incident occurred. More information is awaited. (ANI)

