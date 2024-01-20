Madhya Pradesh continues to feel Winter chill, Nowgong records 3.1 degree minimum temperature

Cold weather conditions continue to prevail in several parts of Madhya Pradesh along with low visibility in various regions in the state, according to the Meteorological office. The temperature in various parts of the state were recorded below 10 degrees Celsius and Nowgong, a city in Chhatarpur district, was the coldest place in the state last night which recorded a minimum temperature of 3.1 degree Celsius, a local meteorologist said.

The regional Met office also predicted the same weather conditions and the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 3 degrees to 5 degrees Celsius in Nowgong for the next three-four days. "Nowgong city recorded the lowest temperature in the entire state with a minimum temperature of 3.1 degree Celsius. It is the lowest temperature recorded last night in the entire state. The temperature is likely to remain around 3 to 5 degrees centigrade for the coming three to four days here," Hemant Sinha, agricultural meteorologist, Meteorological office, Chhatarpur.

He further requested people to leave the house only when necessary and keep resorting to fire and bonfire. According to the Meteorological office, the other cold places in the state which recorded a minimum temperature below 7 degrees Celsius include Sidhi and Khajuraho 5 degrees, Sagar 5.7 degrees, Datia 5.9 degrees, Guna, Tikamgarh and Satna 6 degrees, Rewa 6.4 degrees and Gwalior 6.7 degrees.

Meanwhile, moderate to dense fog is observed in Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli district on Saturday morning. Similarly, shallow to moderate fog seen in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Guna, Ashoknagar, Damoh, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Dindori & North Mandla districts. The minimum visibility of 50 metre recorded in Rewa, 100 metre visibility at Khajuraho Airport, 200 metres visibility in Tikamgarh and Satna, 500 metres in Sidhi, 800 metres in Jabalpur and 900 metres at Gwalior Airport in the state. (ANI)

