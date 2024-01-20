NE Delhi riots case: Court frames charges of attempt to murder against ex-MCD councillor Ishrat Jahan, 12 others

Delhi's Karkardooma Court has framed charges of attempt to murder against ex MCD councillor and lawyer Ishrat Jahan and 12 other accused, including Khalid Saifi. This case pertains to an FIR lodged at Police Station Jagat Puri. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, now transferred to the Rouse Avenue court, framed charges under the section of attempt to murder and rioting.

"There are grounds for presuming that accused persons have committed offences under Section147/148/186/188/332/353/307 IPC read with Section 149 IPC," ASJ Rawat said in the order of January 19. In this case, the accused are Ishrat Jahan, Khalid Saifi, Vikram Pratap, Samir Ansari, Mohd Salim, Sabu Ansari, Iqbal Ahmed, Anzaar, Mohd Ilyas, Mohd Bilal Saifi, Salim Ahmed, Mohd Yameen and Sharif Khan.

However, the court discharged the accused persons from the offences of common intention, criminal conspiracy and Arms Act. The court said that all accused persons are discharged for the offences under Section 34 IPC, 120-B IPC, 109 IPC and 25/27 Arms Act.

Isharat Jahan is also an accused in the larger conspiracy case and is out on bail. The special public prosecutor had argued that the present case inter alia relates to the CAA protest at Khureji Khas and to maintain law and order arrangement, on February 26, 2020, a flag march was held in the area of Khureji Khas and at about 12.15 PM, the police party reached at Masjidwali Gali, Khureji Khas and asked the crowd to disburse as Section 144 Cr.PC was imposed in the area and assembly had been declared unlawful.

The prosecution also argued that despite that the crowd refused to abide by the order. AccusedIshrat Jahan along with Khalid, Sabu Ansari, Bilal, Sharif Khan, Sameer Pradhan, Mohd. Salim, Hazi Iqbal, Yamin, Anzar, Vikram Pratap and others (who were identified by Beat Staff) abetted the crowd to not leave the area and also throw stones at the police force. "The crowd started protesting and throwing stones at the police party. Even firing also took place at the place of the incident towards police force," the Prosecution alleged.

"The protesters also manhandled the police officials in the said incident. Constable Vinod was injured and admitted to hospital. To control the situation, fire and tear gas in the air were fired by the police party," it alleged. On which, the mob started to run. However, the accused. persons namely Ishrat Jahan, Khalid and Sabu Ansari were apprehended by the police.

Delhi police also said that from the place of offence, stones, iron-rod, wooden sticks, and five empty cartridges were recovered. On the same day, at night, other co-accused namely Vikram Pratap, Md Salim and CCL Aaftab were arrested who had run away from the spot.

One desi katta was recovered from the possession of CCL who disclosed that he used this katta to fire upon a police party and ran away from the spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)