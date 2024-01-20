Left Menu

PM Modi holds roadshow in Rameswaram, people shower flower petals at his cavalcade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu and was welcomed by people with showering of petals

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 16:11 IST
PM Modi holds roadshow in Rameswaram, people shower flower petals at his cavalcade
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu and was welcomed by people with showering of petals. He reached Rameswaram to perform darshan and pooja in Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple.

Thousands of residents and BJP workers were present on both sides of the road to welcome the Prime Minister. Some of them were also carrying BJP flags. PM Modi waved back to people reciprocating their gesture. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister participated in a programme at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister also listened to various scholars reciting verses from the Kamba Ramayanam in this temple.

Prime Minister Modi is observing an 11-day Anushthan ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22. PM Modi sought blessings from an elephant named 'Andal' in the temple premises.

Located in Srirangam, Trichy, the temple is one of the most ancient temple complexes in the country and finds mention in various ancient texts including the Puranas and the Sangam era texts. It is famous for its architectural grandeur and its numerous iconic gopurams. The main deity worshipped here is Sri Ranganatha Swamy, a reclining form of Bhagwaan Vishnu. Vaishnava scriptures mention the connection between the idol worshipped in this temple and Ayodhya. It is believed that the image of Vishnu which used to be worshipped by Sri Rama and his ancestors was given by him to Vibhishana to take it to Lanka and on the way, this idol was fixed in Srirangam.

Sri Ramanujacharya, the great philosopher and saint, is also deeply associated with this temple's history. There are various important places in this temple - the famous Kamba Ramayanam was first presented publicly by the Tamil poet Kamban in a particular place in this complex. Prime Minister Modi has, over the last few days, visited several temples in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala ahead of the Pran Pratishtha at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024