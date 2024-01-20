Republic Day: Finale of National School Band Competition to be held on Jan 21, 22

The grand finale of the National School Band Competition, jointly organised by the Ministry of Defence, and Education as part of Republic Day celebrations, will be held in the national capital on January 20-21. The two-day finale will be held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

A total of 16 band teams - four from each zone (East, West, South and North) - will vie for musical supremacy during the two-day event, which has been organised to popularise Indian music and tunes as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Defence said on Saturday. The competition will be held in four categories (Boys Brass Band, Girls Brass Band, Boys Pipe Band and Girls Pipe Band).

The top three teams in each category will be given a cash prize (1st - Rs 21,000.; 2nd - Rs 16,000; 3rd - Rs 11,000), a trophy, as well as certificates. As per the defence ministry, the consolation cash prize of Rs 3,000 each will be given to the remaining teams in each category.

The jury for the grand finale will be appointed by the Ministry of Defence including members from each wing of the Armed Forces. The competition was organised at three levels--state, zonal and conducted by all the states and Union Territories for all schools (CBSE, ICSE, KVS, NVS, and Sainik schools etc).

As many as 486 teams comprising 12,857 children participated in state-level competition, while at the zonal level, 73 teams comprising 2,002 children took part. This initiative aims to rejuvenate the spirit of patriotism and unity amongst children in schools throughout the country and motivate them on the path of holistic education. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)