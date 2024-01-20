"Several mothers lost their sons, sisters lost their brothers" for Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Uttarakhand Chief Minister

As devotees await the 'Pran Pratishtha of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said "this day" has come after "many sacrifices". Addressing the 'Ram Shobha Yatra' organised by Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Utsav Committee from Parade Ground here on Saturday, Dhami said that the day of Pran Pratishtha has not come so easily.

"This day has not come so easily, for this day, several mothers lost their sons, several sisters lost their brothers. We are truly blessed to have been able to witness this day...," he said. CM Dhami further said that after 5126 years of 'Kalyug,' the people will be able to witness and experience the happiness and enthusiasm that people felt during 'Ram Rajya'.

"After 'Tretayug,' came 'Dwaparyug' and after 5126 years of 'Kalyug' we will be able to witness and experience this happiness and enthusiasm which people felt during Ram Rajya..." CM Dhami said. The 'Pran Praishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla will take place on January 22. The idol of the Lord Ram, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the Sanctum Santorum of the temple. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the Sanctum Sanctorum on Thursday.

In preparation for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, the Uttarakhand government has announced that all government offices and educational institutions in the state will be shut till 2:30 pm on January 22. The decision aims to facilitate the participation of employees in the historic event. Likewise, educational institutes in the state will also be shut, the state government said."In view of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on January 22, all government offices in Uttarakhand, like the Central Government, will remain closed till 2.30 pm," read the Uttarakhand government advisory.

The Centre has announced a half-day for all the central government offices and institutions. This means that public sector banks will be closed for half a day. Following this a number of state governments have proclaimed a holiday for their employees on January 22, 2024, to allow them to take part in the celebrations for the Pran Pratishtha. Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand police have made adequate security arrangements to maintain communal harmony and law and order in the state ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya, and Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

AP Anshuman, Additional Director General of Police, Crime and Law and Order in Uttarakhand said, "Instructions have been given to all the district police in-charges, commanders and superintendents of police and railways that the police force and local information system should maintain strong police arrangements to maintain communal harmony and law and order in their respective areas." (ANI)

