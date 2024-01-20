Union Min Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurates first pilot project making aviation turbine fuel from alcohol

Union minister of petroleum and natural gas, Hardeep Singh Puri today inaugurated the first pilot project of making aviation turbine fuel from Alcohol. Sustainable Biofuel (SAF) would be produced in this project. The pilot project has been set up at Praj Industries Ltd Research and Development unit in Pirangut near Pune.

Pramod Choudhari, president of Praj Group, and other officials of Indian Oil and other companies were also present at the launch event. Interacting with them Puri said that there is a huge demand for biofuel in the international market, and hence supply of raw agricultural material has become a challenging factor. He further informed that, in the recent World Economic Forum organised at Davos, it was seen that many countries around the world have high expectations from India for bio turbine fuel.

He congratulated the technicians of Praj industrial unit for setting up this project ahead of Brazil and expressed confidence that this project will prove as flagship project for the world. After the inauguration, Shri Puri, along with other officials inspected the project and expressed satisfaction over the use of state-of-the-art technology in it.

Last year, a flight from Pune to Delhi had successfully completed its journey using aviation fuel made from alcohol. Puri himself had received the aircraft at the Delhi airport. (ANI)

