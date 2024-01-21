'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya is like Diwali for all, says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Ram temple on January 22 is like Diwali for all. CM Yadav made the remark while addressing the Akhand Ramayana recitation and bhajan competition program organised at Shri Ram Temple located in Anand Nagar in Bhopal on Saturday.

"The occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, is like Diwali for all of us. The festival of Dhanteras is celebrated two days before Diwali. Today, Bhopal has been connected to Ayodhya with the celebration of Dhanteras in Shri Ram Temple in Anand Nagar in Bhopal. It is a matter of great pleasure that this programme is taking place in Anand Nagar, where there is joy (Anand), there is Lord Shri Ram," CM Yadav said. He further said that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram would be held under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under his leadership, the country is moving forward and setting new records with every passing day.

"Our country is the land of Lord Shri Ram and Shri Krishna and the whole world is learning lessons from it. PM Modi has made the construction of the much awaited Ram Mandir a reality and the whole world is witness to this grand event," he added. The Chief Minister also took part in the new construction, renovation and Kalash Sthapna ceremony of Shri Ram Temple in Anand Nagar. He offered prayers at the Shri Ram Temple and dedicated the newly constructed Satsang Bhavan.

CM Yadav further added that former Chief Minister Babulal Gaur was the Nakshatra of politics. Even today he shines like the Sun. "It has been a dream for 17 lakh years that the government should be run through Ram Rajya. Lord Ram presented a unique example to the world as the Maryada Purushottam. The life of the poor man must change. We should remain sensitive and stay away from discrimination," the CM added.

He further said, "Wherever possible, we must light lamps, burst crackers and distribute sweets. There is no difference between God and joy. Five lakh laddoos were delivered to Ayodhya for Sanatan Dharma from Ujjain. We must all thank PM Modi. When any of our leaders make a decision, the world is witness to the outcome of that decision. Lord Ram's life is full of ideals, let us follow his ideals and serve the poor. We all should rise above casteism and discrimination and make combined efforts to serve the poor." (ANI)

