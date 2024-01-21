Fire at Novatek's terminal caused by explosions - Russia's RIA agency
Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 12:35 IST
A fire at a terminal of Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer Novatek on the Baltic Sea was caused by two explosions, the state RIA news agency reported on Sunday, citing local officials.
The agency said that the fire has since been contained to a 100-cubic-metre fuel depot.
