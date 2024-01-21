Ahead of Pran Pratishtha, VHP's Alok Kumar urges people to rebuild society free from "bitterness, discrimination"

A day ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, International Working President of Vishva Hindu Parishad, Alok Kumar appealed to people to give up feelings of bitterness and discrimination and move forward to build a harmonious and united Hindu society. Kumar said that after 500 years of struggle with Mughals, Britishers and then with independent India's own governments, there is festivity in Ayodhya and Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple is happening.

Now is the time to look ahead and forget the past Ram is the one who unites, Ram is the one who takes care of. Therefore, the message of this Pran Pratistha will be that we should forget the old bitterness and conflicts in society and move forward, taking everyone along. The entire society should move ahead with a new beginning and spread happiness and prosperity throughout the whole world.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to declare a full-day holiday in Bihar on January 22 in view of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, adding that it is time for a 'renaissance of religion'. Singh emphasized that Bihar, being a Hindu-majority state, should consider a full-day holiday in alignment with the sentiments of the Hindu community. In addition to calling for an extended holiday, the Union Minister proposed the prohibition of alcohol and meat sales during the significant ceremony.

"It is time for a renaissance of religion. The central government has declared a half-day holiday. I would like to tell the CM Nitish Kumar, that Bihar is also a Hindu-majority state. And seeing the sentiments of Hindus, a full-day holiday should be declared in Bihar. In addition to this, the sale of alcohol and meat should be banned," Singh said while speaking to ANI. Singh also criticized the Congress party, highlighting instances from the past in connection with the Ram temple construction. He further accused the grand old party of prioritising the reconstruction of the Masjid over the temple in 1992. (ANI)

