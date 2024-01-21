Himachal govt focusing on empowering farming community: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government was committed to empowering the farmers to realise its vision of a prosperous Himachal. This was stated by the Chief Minister while addressing a gathering today after inaugurating and performing foundation laying stones ceremony of projects worth about Rs 90 crore at Panjera in Nalagarh assembly constituency of Solan district.

He said that with the focus on the strengthening the rural economy new schemes were being implemented in agriculture sector for the welfare of farming community. He added that purchasing price of milk has been increased by Rs 6 per kg that is from Rs 32 per kg to Rs 38 per kg. Sukhu said that in the second phase of Rajiv Gandhi Start-up Yojana, there is a provision to provide subsidy to the youth for setting up of Solar Plants of 100, 200 and 500 kilowatts and the government would provide Rs 20 thousand, Rs 40,000 and rupees one lakh per month respectively for the next 25 years.

He said that despite financial constraints, the state government was committed to start various development projects in all the villages of the state. He said that the state government has released a Special Relief Package of Rs 4,500 crore from its own resources to provide relief to the disaster affected people. The Chief Minister inaugurated the span bridge built at a cost of Rs 6.19 crore on Mahadev Khad in Panjera, the Bagheri-Khatiwala-Garamora road built at a cost of Rs 3.91 crore, the link road from Behli to Deoli and bridge built on Kalyanpur-Deoli Khud completed with an outlay of Rs 3.88 crore.

He also laid foundation stones of the lift irrigation water supply scheme for Kundlu, Thoda, Baruna-Jagatpur and Jogon to be constructed at a cost of Rs 4.13 crore and another similar scheme for Ambwala, Kanchanpuri, Kolanwala to cost Rs. 2.81 crore. He laid the foundation stone of improvement work of Jogon-Kuhal, Flow Irrigation Scheme in Nalagarh to cost of Rs 2.11 crore and laid the foundation stone for the replacement work of old pumping machinery in Ramshahar sub-division in Nalagarh assembly constituency to cost Rs 2.35 crore.

A check of Rs 1 lakh was presented to the Chief Minister by PG College Nalagarh Old Student Association for the disaster relief fund. Nurata Ram Thakur of Gram Panchayat Dabhota presented a check of Rs 80,572 amounting to his two months' pension and his wife's three months' old age pension for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. (ANI)

