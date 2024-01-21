"Expecting large crowd on Ram Temple inauguration": Assam's Batadrava Than requests Rahul Gandhi to postpone his visit

The management of Assam's Batadrava Than on Saturday has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit the shrine only when the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple will be over. Rahul Gandhi, who is in Assam leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, had planned to visit the revered Batadrava Than in Nagaon, a holy pilgrimage site for the people of Assam.

Upon receiving a letter from the local MLA Shiva Moni Bora that Rahul Gandhi would visit the monastery on Monday morning between 8 to am, the Committee wrote a letter back to the legislator saying that they welcome the Congress leader, but the timing was a concern. "Sri Sri Batadrava Than Parchilana Samiti, the management committee of the monastery where 15th-16th century saint Srimanta Sankardev was born and widely revered by the people of Assam, has requested Rahul Gandhi to visit the monastery after 3 pm on Monday, citing the possibility of a rise in visitors because of the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya," the letter stated.

The Shrine further said that we are expecting a sizable number of devotees in Batadrava Than. "Ram Temple will be inaugurated in Ayodhya on Monday. We are expecting a sizable number of devotees in Batadrava Than. We learnt that there are several programs that are scheduled to happen around Batadrava. Keeping all these aspects in mind, the, the committee is of the view that the Congress parliamentarian should plan his visit after 3 pm," they added.

"There are no chances of letting him enter Batadrava Than premises before 3 pm," the shrine said. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on Monday.

The idol of Lord Ram has been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)