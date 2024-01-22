"India's culture, civilization have been revived": Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla

After the Pran Pratishtha rituals of Lord Ram were completed in Ayodhya today, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that India's culture and civilization have been revived. The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the temple in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister led the rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

"This is a historical day for the country from a spiritual point of view. People from all over the world waited for years to witness this day. With the Ram Temple, India's culture and civilization have been revived. This is a great example of reviving Indian culture, uniting the country and making Indian culture recognised across the world," G Kishan Reddy told ANI. Further, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that in Tamil, it is believed that the best government is the 'Ram Rajya.'

"The whole world witnessed the ceremony and is celebrating. There are no words to express our happiness. We also believe that the best government is Ram Rajya. It means the administration goes to the village level. The Pran Pratishtha was indeed a great moment," she said. Meanwhile, the childhood form of Lord Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed in the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor of the temple.

PM Modi performed 'parikrama' of the deity and did 'dandvat pranam'. He also took blessings from 'sadhus'. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the ceremony.

Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled. The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country.

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has been constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. (ANI)

