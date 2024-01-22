Left Menu

Transformers and Rectifiers Q3 net profit rises to Rs 15.72 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 16:52 IST
Transformers and Rectifiers Q3 net profit rises to Rs 15.72 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd on Monday reported a rise of 11.33 per cent to Rs 15.72 crore in its consolidated net profit in the December quarter, aided by higher income.

It had clocked Rs 14.12 crore consolidated net profit during the October-December period of preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a statement.

During the third quarter, the company's total income increased to Rs 371.02 crore as against Rs 335.57 crore. Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of transformers for domestic and international markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024