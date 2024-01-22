Shri Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha' marks "beginning of New Era": Union Minister Vaishnaw

As countrymen across the states continue to rejoice in the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony celebrations, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that the Ram Temple event in Ayodhya was a proud moment and the beginning of a new era. Speaking to a gathering in the national capital on Monday, Vaishnaw said, "The dream is the prosperity of all the people, the prosperity of each individual, the prosperity of every person at the last edge."

"That thought, that penance, that welfare work is achieved today through the worship of Lord Shri Ram. This is a very proud moment. This is the beginning of a new era. In this era, India will find its place in the world through penance (tapasya)," said Vaishnaw. Meanwhile, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the wait and promise of five centuries was fulfilled today and it is an unforgettable day for crores of Ram devotees.

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals. Following the Pran Pratishtha, the shrine will be opened to the public a day later.

The "Pran Pratishtha' ceremony began at 12.20 pm following which Modi addressed a gathering of more than 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, at the venue. "Today, our Ram has arrived. After a long wait for ages, our Ram has arrived," PM Modi said, adding that "Our Ram Lalla will no longer live in a tent. Our Ram Lalla will stay in a magnificent temple."

The consecration ceremony was held after the first phase of the temple's construction, made possible by a Supreme Court judgment in 2019 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. The Hindu litigants argued that the Babri Mosque was constructed at the site of a temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram. In 1992, the 16th-century mosque was demolished by "kar sevaks". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)