Left Menu

Three members of Tibetan Parliament in Exile meet Maharashtra Governor in Mumbai

The three Tibetan parliamentarians who paid a courtesy call to the Maharashtra Governor included Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tsetan, Dondup Tashi, and Tsering Yangchen.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 19:36 IST
Three members of Tibetan Parliament in Exile meet Maharashtra Governor in Mumbai
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais meets Tibetan Parliamentarians in Mumbai (X/@maha_governor). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of three members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) met Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Monday. The three Tibetan parliamentarians who paid a courtesy call to the Maharashtra Governor included Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tsetan, Dondup Tashi, and Tsering Yangchen.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais performed the consecration of the Shri Ram Darbar in the Sri Gundi Mandir Complex in Raj Bhavan. The Governor accompanied by his wife Rambai Bais performed the aarti alongwith his family members and the residents of the Raj Bhavan complex.

The consecration ceremony was organised to coincide with the consecration of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Governor and his wife Rambai Bais also met the teams of construction workers at the temple and applauded the Raj Bhavan Devi Mandir Samiti for the maintenance and cleanliness of the temple. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024