Kohima police station bags Best Police Station in Nagaland award

Taking to social media handle X, Kohima Police posted, "A proud moment! Chiephobozou Police Station under Kohima District has been declared the Best Police Station of Nagaland in the Annual Ranking of Police Stations for 2023 by Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI."

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 19:41 IST
Chiephobozou Police Station awarded best police station in Nagaland (X/@KohimaPolice). Image Credit: ANI
The Chiephobozou Police Station in Kohima district was awarded the best police station in Nagaland award by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Chiephobozou Police Station under Kohima district was awarded as the best police station of Nagaland by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India in the Annual Ranking of Police Stations for 2023.

The award certificate was received by Sheta Lohe, SDPO(North), Kohima on Tuesday at the Police Headquarter Kohima, handed over by Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister, Home and Border Affairs, Y Patton and DGP Nagaland Rupin Sharma. (ANI)

