High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S.-Russia Talks Loom Over Ukraine Peace

Diplomatic tension may ease this weekend as U.S. and Russian officials plan to meet in Miami to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

The meeting, anticipated to be pivotal, includes notable figures such as U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Their Russian counterparts will be led by Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, as reported by Politico.

With high-profile delegates at the table, the stakes are elevated, and observers are hopeful for a breakthrough in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)