High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S.-Russia Talks Loom Over Ukraine Peace

U.S. and Russian officials are set to convene in Miami to discuss ending the Ukraine conflict. The U.S. delegation will include Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, while Russia's will feature Kirill Dmitriev. These talks could lead to a significant development amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 01:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Diplomatic tension may ease this weekend as U.S. and Russian officials plan to meet in Miami to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

The meeting, anticipated to be pivotal, includes notable figures such as U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Their Russian counterparts will be led by Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, as reported by Politico.

With high-profile delegates at the table, the stakes are elevated, and observers are hopeful for a breakthrough in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

