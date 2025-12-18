Call for Diplomacy: Latin Leaders Urge Peace Amid U.S.-Venezuela Tensions

Amid escalating tensions between the United States and Venezuela, Latin American leaders, including Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, have called for restraint and diplomacy. The push for peaceful resolutions comes after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a blockade on oil tankers under sanctions entering and leaving Venezuela.

In a bid to prevent further conflict, President Sheinbaum urged the United Nations to step up its role in fostering dialogue, emphasizing Mexico's opposition to foreign interference. Similarly, President Lula advocated for patient communication between Caracas and Washington, suggesting that words could defuse potential violence.

Echoing these calls, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stressed the need for both nations to adhere to international law, aiming to de-escalate tension in the region. Guterres's statements highlight the international community's stake in maintaining peace amid the geopolitical struggle over Venezuela's oil reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)