Union Minister Kiren Rijuju attends live telecast of Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' at Nirjuli

Union Minister for Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijuju witnessed the live streaming of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. The 'Sadbhaav Arunachal' organised the live telecast of the sacred ceremony at NERIST gate, Nirjuli.

Adding more significance, Union Minister attended the live telecast of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha along with Vice President of BJP Arunachal Tarh Tarak, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, IMC Corporator Tarh Nachung, Executive members of BJYM, BJYM district unit, general public and others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, served as the Mukhya Yajman (chief patron) of rituals for Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya on Monday, which was witnessed by millions of people from all around the World. Speaking to the Media, Union Minister Kiren Rijuju emphasized on the importance of the historic occasion.

Taking to his X, he also wrote, "We joined Shri Ram Pran Pratishtha the biggest ever spiritual ceremony in history from Arunachal Pradesh along with the millions of people around the World. "People from all religious background share India's common heritage & this historical moment", further added Kiren Rijuju.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the rituals of the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony at the "historic" Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday after which the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple. The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the temple after the Pran Pratistha rituals were performed. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed. (ANI)

