US, Britain strike underground Houthi storage site in Yemen

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2024 04:02 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 04:02 IST
The United States and Britain carried out an additional round of strikes on Monday against Yemen's Houthis over their targeting of Red Sea shipping, the Pentagon said, targeting an underground storage site, missiles and other Houthi military capabilities.

The Pentagon detailed the eight new strikes in a joint statement with Britain, as well as from Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands, which supported the latest military action, the statement said.

"These precision strikes are intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities that the Houthis use to threaten global trade and the lives of innocent mariners," the statement said.

