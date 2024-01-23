US, Britain strike underground Houthi storage site in Yemen
- Country:
- United States
The United States and Britain carried out an additional round of strikes on Monday against Yemen's Houthis over their targeting of Red Sea shipping, the Pentagon said, targeting an underground storage site, missiles and other Houthi military capabilities.
The Pentagon detailed the eight new strikes in a joint statement with Britain, as well as from Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands, which supported the latest military action, the statement said.
"These precision strikes are intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities that the Houthis use to threaten global trade and the lives of innocent mariners," the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Canada PM Trudeau remembers victims of air disasters, says will work with partners to ensure world travel is secure
Canada, partners take Iran to UN council over downed Ukrainian jet
Family of Sikh couple killed in Canada holds vigil in Brampton
Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk: no deal with Houthis to avoid Red Sea attacks
Canada says bulk importation not an effective solution to high drug prices in US