"PM Modi observed 11-day 'anusthan' more strictly than asked": RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 11-day 'anushthan' for Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha', and said that the arrival of Ramlalla showcases the emergence of a new Bharat. "Today we heard that the Prime Minister observed an 11-day 'anushthan', before the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. He observed the 'anushthan' more strictly than he was asked to. I have an old acquaintance with him. I know he is an ascetic. This ceremony is witnessing the emergence of a new India that will provide relief from distress to the entire world. There is joy and enthusiasm everywhere," the RSS chief said.

Addressing a gathering of distinguished guests and saints following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Bhagwat said that Lord Ram had come back to Ayodhya after a span of 500 years. "But why did he (Ram) leave? The reason behind Lord Shri Ram's departure from Ayodhya was a familial conflict. He went into exile for 14 years and returned after ending the discord in the entire world. Presently, after 500 years, Shri Ram Lalla has returned, which assures the welfare of all those who are witnesses to this historic event. However, disciplined behaviour and good conduct like that of the people living in Tretayug are essential for achieving Ramrajya," he pointed out.

"Instead of engaging in conflicts, our contribution to the progress of the country must be through good conduct. We pay our utmost respect to him. The history of this era has so much power that whoever listens to the stories of Ram Lalla, all their sorrows and pains will be erased," he added. Bhagwat said that all countrymen should fulfil the duties of citizens of Ram Rajya, just like Lord Ram.

"He (Lord Ram) has practiced penance for us. Now we should do the same. We should fulfil the duty of citizens of Ram Rajya. We should get rid of our fights, even for the most insignificant differences among us," Bhagwat said. Bhagwat said that we should practice penance to make our country 'Vishwa Guru'.

"We should practice penance together to make our country Vishwa Guru. If we practice this, along with the ongoing construction of the temple, Vishwa Guru Bharat will also be established," he said. "No one can express what you are feeling now. The same feeling is resonating throughout the world, even in small temples where the Pran Pratishtha ceremony is being live telecasted," Bhagwat added.

Mohan Bhagwat said that people must adhere to the four stages of dharma as outlined in Shrimad Bhagwat. "Recognising that we are all interconnected and everything belongs to everyone is the key to practising truth. The second stage is that of compassion, wherein we are obligated to serve everyone in society. Cleanliness is the third stage, through which we must promote hygiene. If we maintain self-discipline, the Earth will sustain all human beings. True devotion to Lord Ram involves avoiding greed and practising self-discipline. This brings purity into our lives", he remarked. (ANI)

