"Power of Lord Shiva that Ram Lalla is finally 'Virajmaan' in Ayodhya": BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

After the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya temple, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey said that it was "the power of Lord Shiva that Ram Lalla is finally 'Virajmaan' in Ayodhya". The BJP MP Nishikant Dubey attended the Deepotsav at Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar to mark Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'.

After attending the Deepotsav, Dubey said, "I am fortunate to be the MP from Deoghar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also a Shiva devotee. If PM Modi has been able to do this (Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha), then I think it was the power of Lord Shiva that Ram Lalla is finally 'Virajmaan' in Ayodhya." The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was held amid unbridled celebrations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals officiated by a select complement of priests.

Meanwhile, 'Ram Nagri' Ayodhya also grabbed global eyeballs, with earthen lamps or diyas lit up on a massive scale and crackers going up and dazzling the night sky in different parts of the city. An 'Aarti' was also performed at the Saryu Ghat to mark the auspicious occasion.

It is believed that the people of Ayodhya lit up 'Diyas' and celebrated Diwali upon the return of Lord Ram, along with brother Bhagwan Lakshman and wife Mata Seeta, from their 14-year exile. Celebrations were also held across the country to mark Lord Ram's return to this throne.

The grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be open to the public from Tuesday onwards. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram was held at 12.29 p.m. The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16. The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, also attended the ceremony.

Built in the traditional Nagara style, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has a length (east-west) of 380 feet and a width of 250 feet. It stands 161 feet above the ground and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ram Lalla) is enthroned. (ANI)

