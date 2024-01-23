Union minister Pralhad Joshi participates in Deepotsav in Hubli Gavali Galli after 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

Union minister Pralhad Joshi participated in Deepotsav in Hubli Gavali Galli on Monday on the occasion of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Visuals showed people lighting up Diyas and making rangoli to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla. Children were dressed like Lord Ram and Hanuman.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was held amid unbridled celebrations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals officiated by a select complement of priests. Meanwhile, 'Ram Nagri' Ayodhya also grabbed global eyeballs, with earthen lamps or diyas lit up on a massive scale and crackers going up and dazzling the night sky in different parts of the city.

Visuals also showed celebrations unfolding at the famous Saryu Ghat, with beaming locals expressing their devotion to Ram Lalla. Celebrations were also held across the country to mark Lord Ram's return to this throne.

An 'Aarti' was performed at 'Har Ki Pauri' at Haridwar, which saw the participation of a large number of people. Meanwhile, 'diyas' were also lit up at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, in a near-rerun of the historic celebration of Diwali upon Prabhu Ram's return from exile.

The grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be open to the public from Tuesday onwards. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram was held at 12.29 pm, with the main rituals performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16. The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, also attended the ceremony.

The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled after the 'Pran Pratistha' rituals were performed. Built in the traditional Nagara style, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has a length (east-west) of 380 feet and a width of 250 feet. It stands 161 feet above the ground and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses.

In the sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) is enthroned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)