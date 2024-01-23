Left Menu

"Felt like I was helping a son, who is the nation's hero break his fast": Govind Devgiri Ji Maharaj

Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, who made PM Modi drink water with his hands and break his 11-day fast on the Pran Pratishtha day, got emotional and said "I felt that I was completing the fast of my son who is the hero of my nation."

Govind Devgiri ji Maharaj with PM Modi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, who made PM Modi drink water with his hands and break his 11-day fast on the Pran Pratishtha day, got emotional and said "I felt that I was helping a son who is the hero of my nation break his fast." Prime Minister Modi broke his 11-day Anushthan yesterday on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha.

"We thought of mixing Honey and 2 drops of lemon in water and making him (PM Modi) drink it, but he told me separately yesterday that you should make me drink only a few drops of 'Charan Amrit' of Lord Ram. So we had to change everything at some point. He whispered in my ear asking me to offer him. My mother's affection awakened and here I felt that I was helping a son who is the hero of my nation break his fast," he said. "I was remembering all those Karsevaks and those who made sacrifices for this work. Many people did the work but the combined power of all of them made Modi ji stand up, hence whatever description of him may be described by me, it seems inadequate. In these 11 days, he has chanted the mantra of Lord Shri Ram a lot. The mantra was sent by us and I myself saw that he was continuously reciting it," he added.

He further asserted that in this way, if we find a national hero who controls himself through his words, mind and actions, then it will be our good fortune. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that January 22, the date when the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled after a 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, marks the beginning of a new 'kaal chakra' and people would remember today's date even after thousands of years.

Addressing the gathering where he led the Pran Pratishtan ceremony at the Garbh Griha of the temple, the Prime Minister said that the construction of Ram Mandir has filled people with a new energy. "Lord Ram has finally arrived (in his abode) following the wait of centuries. After the patience that we showed for centuries and the sacrifices we made, our Lord Ram has finally arrived," the PM said.

"January 22, 2024, is not just a date, but the beginning of a new era. The construction of Ram Mandir has filled people with a new energy," he said. (ANI)

