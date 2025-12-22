Left Menu

New Zealand Dominates: Historic Test Series Victory Over West Indies

New Zealand claimed a 2-0 test series victory over the West Indies, winning the final match by 323 runs. Remarkable performances by Jacob Duffy and Ajaz Patel secured the win, while Devon Conway and Tom Latham's dual centuries in both innings set a historic milestone in cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fast bowler Jacob Duffy and spinner Ajaz Patel led New Zealand to a comprehensive 323-run victory over West Indies in the third and final test, securing a 2-0 series victory in Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand, holding a first-innings lead of 155, dismissed West Indies for 138, with Duffy taking 5-42 and Patel contributing 3-23. Despite a strong start by opener Brandon King, scoring 67, West Indies faltered, resulting in an easy win for the hosts.

Captain Tom Latham praised the team's performance, highlighted by his own centuries in both innings and Devon Conway's player-of-the-match performance. Duffy's standout 23 wickets earned him the player-of-the-series title.

