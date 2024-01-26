President Murmu unfurls national flag at Kartavya Path on 75th Republic Day
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 10:57 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at the Kartavya Path on the 75th Republic Day.
The flag unfurling was followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with the indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns.
Four Mi-17 IV helicopters of the 105 Helicopter Unit then showered flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path.
This was followed by ''Aavaahan'', a band performance by over 100 women artists playing various types of percussion instruments, symbolising 'Nari Shakti'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kartavya
- Nari
- Aavaahan
- Shakti
- Droupadi Murmu
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi: Rehearsals for Republic Day parade underway at Kartavya Path
LG reviews security scenario, development programmes in Jammu
RSS chief on 3-day visit to Haryana; to meet outfit's workers, functionaries
Republic day parade rehearsal underway at Kartavya Path
SCENARIOS-What might happen in Taiwan's election and what the outcome could mean