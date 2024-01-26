Left Menu

President Murmu unfurls national flag at Kartavya Path on 75th Republic Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2024 10:57 IST
President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at the Kartavya Path on the 75th Republic Day.

The flag unfurling was followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with the indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns.

Four Mi-17 IV helicopters of the 105 Helicopter Unit then showered flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path.

This was followed by ''Aavaahan'', a band performance by over 100 women artists playing various types of percussion instruments, symbolising 'Nari Shakti'.

