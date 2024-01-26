"Contribution of every citizen is essential in nation-building," Rajasthan CM extends greetings on Republic Day

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday extended greetings to people of the state on the occasion of 75th Republic Day and said that the contribution of every citizen is essential in nation-building. "I extend my greetings to all citizens. During Viksit Bharat Sankalp, the Prime Minister said that it is that every citizen has some duty, and I would like to remind them of their duties because the contribution of every citizen is essential in nation-building. So, we should do our duty towards building the nation," Rajasthan CM told reporters.

Earlier today, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla unfurled the tricolour on the 75th Republic Day in the national capital. "I appeal to the countrymen to work towards 'Sankalp se siddhi' to make Bharat a developed nation," he said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP National President, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also unfurled the national flag on Republic Day.

President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path. President Murmu on her arrival at Kartavya Path was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21 Gun Salute was presented to the President.

President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations were escorted by the President's Bodyguard- 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'. The President's Bodyguard is the seniormost Regiment of the Indian Army. This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment as the 'Angrakshak' has completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.

The two Presidents arrived at Kartavya Path in the 'Traditional Buggy', a practice which made a comeback after a gap of 40 years. The parade on India's 75th Republic Day parade concluded after a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)