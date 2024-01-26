Left Menu

Uttarakhand Assembly session to begin from Feb 5

The session of the Uttarakhand Assembly will start in Dehradun on February 5.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 15:02 IST
Uttarakhand Assembly session to begin from Feb 5
Uttarakhand Vidhansabha building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The session of the Uttarakhand Assembly will be convened from February 5 in Dehradun. A note issued on Friday from the Uttarakhand Assembly Secretariat stated that Uttarakhand had summoned the Fifth Vidhan Sabha of Uttarakhand to meet for the second session.

"Whereas Governor, Uttarakhand had summoned the Fifth Vidhan Sabha of Uttarakhand to meet for the second session of the year 2023 at 11 am on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, in the Sabha Mandap, Vidhan Sabha Bhawan, Dehradun and which as adjourned sine die on September 8, 2023, in continuation there of the Speaker of Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly again summoned the House from Monday, February 5, 2024, at 11 am in the Sabha Mandal, Vidhan Sabha, Dehradun," the notice stated. Earlier in September last year, the three-day monsoon session of the fifth assembly of Uttarakhand was postponed indefinitely.

"The second session of the year of the fifth Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, which commenced on September 5, adjourned sine-die after its sitting on September 8," read a press note from the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly Secretariat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill curbs; US signs up record 21.3 million people for 2024 Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse ...

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

 Global
3
BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloomberg News

BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloo...

 Global
4
Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024