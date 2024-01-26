Chhattisgarh govt focussed on development of SCs, STs, poor, women and farmers: Governor Harichandan

Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Friday said his government's fundamental principle is to pay utmost attention to the development of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, economically disadvantaged, women, youth, children and farmers.

In his Republic Day address to the state at Police Parade grounds in the capital Raipur, Harichandan said Chhattisgarh must be transformed into a region, free from Naxal influence, characterized by robust law and order, tranquillity, and a bastion of development.

"The success of our democracy is deeply rooted in the perpetual commitment of every individual, mutual cooperation, active participation in the development of the state and the country, and a strong desire for progress in science and technology,'' he said.

On the other hand, we also acknowledge the significant contribution of our ancient culture and spiritual awareness, he said.

Inspired by the philosophy of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the pioneer of 'Ekatma Manavvad' (integral humanism), one finds meaningful motivation for the conscientious fulfilment of duties towards humanity and the nation, he said.

"My government's fundamental principle is to pay utmost attention to the comprehensive development of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, economically weaker sections, women, youth, children, farmers, rural populations, and forest dwellers," he said.

"All of us together need to fulfil Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji's dream of building the state of Chhattisgarh," he said.

Harichandan paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr B R Ambedkar, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"I also acknowledge the current President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who have demonstrated through their leadership that individuals from ordinary families can rise to the highest positions in the country and make significant contributions," he said.

It is a fortunate coincidence that the central and state governments have initiated numerous people-centric policies, schemes, and programs in collaboration, aiming to implement them swiftly, he said.

In Chhattisgarh, after the formation of the 6th Legislative Assembly, the newly formed government has taken rapid steps from the first cabinet (meeting) itself to fulfil all the promises made. A decision was made to construct approximately 18 lakh pucca houses in rural areas, which is a significant relief for these families, the governor said. While many states in the country achieved the goal on time under this housing scheme, Chhattisgarh faced delays due to various reasons, he said.

The faith, reverence, and devotion towards Lord Shri Ram is not only prevalent in India but also extends to people around the world, said Harichandan.

The dream of preserving the memories of Lord Ram in his birthplace Ayodhya, by renovating all the associated sites and constructing a magnificent temple, had been a dream for people for 500 years. "This dream has now been fulfilled with the consecration of the idol of Lord Shri Ram," he said.

"My government has decided to start the 'Shri Ram Lalla Darshan Yojana' for the people of the state, and a decision has been made to fulfil this commitment. Under this scheme, approximately 20,000 people every year will be facilitated to undertake a pilgrimage to Ayodhya along with Varanasi, Kashi Vishwanath temple," he added.

