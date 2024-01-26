Left Menu

Goa CM congratulates Padma Shri awardees Sanjay Patil and Shashi Soni

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday congratulated Padma Shri awardees Sanjay Patil, a farmer, and entrepreneur Shashi Soni for winning the prestigious honour.Patil, a resident of Savoiverem village in Ponda taluka, about 30 km from here, was awarded Padma Shri for his progressive farming techniques.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-01-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 15:49 IST
Goa CM congratulates Padma Shri awardees Sanjay Patil and Shashi Soni
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday congratulated Padma Shri awardees Sanjay Patil, a farmer, and entrepreneur Shashi Soni for winning the prestigious honour.

Patil, a resident of Savoiverem village in Ponda taluka, about 30 km from here, was awarded Padma Shri for his progressive farming techniques. Soni, an entrepreneur and philanthropist based out of Karnataka, is an inspiration to many young working women in India, the CM said. Sawant wrote on X, ''The #PadmaAwards2024 have been announced, and the precedent set under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji to appreciate, honor the Grass Roots achievers, change makers continued.'' ''Heartiest congratulations to Goa's Sanjay Patil (for Agriculture) and Smt. Shashi Soni (Trade & Industry) for being conferred with Padma Shri and all the other recipients of #PadmaAwards,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill curbs; US signs up record 21.3 million people for 2024 Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse ...

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

 Global
3
BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloomberg News

BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloo...

 Global
4
Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024