Goa CM congratulates Padma Shri awardees Sanjay Patil and Shashi Soni

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday congratulated Padma Shri awardees Sanjay Patil, a farmer, and entrepreneur Shashi Soni for winning the prestigious honour.

Patil, a resident of Savoiverem village in Ponda taluka, about 30 km from here, was awarded Padma Shri for his progressive farming techniques. Soni, an entrepreneur and philanthropist based out of Karnataka, is an inspiration to many young working women in India, the CM said. Sawant wrote on X, ''The #PadmaAwards2024 have been announced, and the precedent set under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji to appreciate, honor the Grass Roots achievers, change makers continued.'' ''Heartiest congratulations to Goa's Sanjay Patil (for Agriculture) and Smt. Shashi Soni (Trade & Industry) for being conferred with Padma Shri and all the other recipients of #PadmaAwards,'' he added.

