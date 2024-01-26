Russia's Tuapse oil refinery halted after fire, sources say

Rosneft's Tuapse oil refinery in southern Russia has halted oil processing and output following a fire on Thursday, two industry sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Rosneft, Russia's largest oil producer, has not commented.

A Ukrainian source said on Thursday that Ukrainian drones attacked the oil refinery on the shores of the Black Sea in the latest such strike on Russian energy infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)