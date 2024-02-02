Left Menu

Exxon says investors to withdraw climate proposal from annual shareholder meeting

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2024 07:05 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 07:05 IST
Exxon says investors to withdraw climate proposal from annual shareholder meeting

Exxon Mobil Corp said in a court filing on Thursday activist investors were withdrawing a climate proposal the oil giant sought to block from being voted on during a shareholder meeting in May.

Exxon filed a complaint in a Texas court earlier this month seeking to prevent activist investment firm Arjuna Capital and shareholder group Follow This from seeking a vote on the climate proposal at the company's shareholder meeting in May. The proposal called for Exxon to set so-called Scope 3 targets to reduce emissions produced by its products. Exxon is the only one of the five Western oil majors which does not have such targets.

Exxon has said the groups were driven by an "extreme agenda" and that their proposals do not serve investors' interests or promote long-term shareholder value.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024