Punjab: Over 3 kg heroin seized in BSF-STF joint operation

In a joint raid, the Border Security Force (BSF) and STF Amritsar recovered suspected heroin from a house in Gurdaspur's Didhowal village on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 02-02-2024 08:02 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 08:02 IST
Recovered packet of suspected heroin (Photo/BSF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint raid, the Border Security Force (BSF) and STF Amritsar recovered suspected heroin from a house in Gurdaspur's Didhowal village on Thursday. During the search, at about 5 pm, the vigilant troops successfully recovered one packet suspected to contain heroin, weighing around 3.432 Kg. The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, and a metal hook was attached to the packet, as per a press release from the BSF.

A reliable input and a well-coordinated joint operation of BSF and STF, Amritsar successfully foiled yet another smuggling attempt of narcotics from across the border. Earlier, BSF and Punjab police, in a joint operation, recovered a Pakistani drone in broken condition from a farming field in Tarn Taran district.

"On January 29, 2024, during night hours, vigilant BSF troops intercepted the movement of a suspected drone near Village Dal in district Tarn Taran. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately cordoned off the anticipated dropping area," the BSF stated on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

