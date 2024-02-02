Left Menu

Forest officials rescue 40 wild parrots in Odisha, arrest one

PTI | Rourkela | Updated: 02-02-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 15:23 IST
Forest officials rescue 40 wild parrots in Odisha, arrest one
  • Country:
  • India

Officials of the forest department in Odisha have arrested a wildlife trader and rescued 40 wild parrots from his possession from a house in Sundergarh district, an official said on Friday.

The parrots, mostly chicks, were about to be sold to different clients.

A forest department team led by Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Shulapani Das with ranger Prasanna Pradhan raided the house of one Tahir Ansari (50) and rescued the birds from a village near Nuagaon forest area under the Rourkela forest division on Thursday, the official said.

A total of 82 parrot chicks were rescued from another person a week ago, he said.

''A wildlife gang is working in this area. We had information that Ansari had kept parrot chicks in his house, and our team raided the place and rescued the birds,'' the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Rourkela, Jasobanth Sethi, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024