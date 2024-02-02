Forest officials rescue 40 wild parrots in Odisha, arrest one
- Country:
- India
Officials of the forest department in Odisha have arrested a wildlife trader and rescued 40 wild parrots from his possession from a house in Sundergarh district, an official said on Friday.
The parrots, mostly chicks, were about to be sold to different clients.
A forest department team led by Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Shulapani Das with ranger Prasanna Pradhan raided the house of one Tahir Ansari (50) and rescued the birds from a village near Nuagaon forest area under the Rourkela forest division on Thursday, the official said.
A total of 82 parrot chicks were rescued from another person a week ago, he said.
''A wildlife gang is working in this area. We had information that Ansari had kept parrot chicks in his house, and our team raided the place and rescued the birds,'' the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Rourkela, Jasobanth Sethi, said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Will attend Pran Pratistha ceremony,...Need blessing of Ayodhya": Ex-Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari
"Only those who believe in God visit Ayodhya": Ex-Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony
SC grants interim relief from arrest to Umar Ansari in poll code violation case
SC grants protection from arrest to gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son in case registered against him during 2022 UP assembly polls.
Violation of model code of conduct: SC grants protection from arrest to Umar Ansari