Greece extends tax return on agricultural diesel as farmers protest

Greece will extend a special tax return on agricultural diesel by a year, to support protesting farmers who demand lower energy costs and fast compensation for crops and livestock lost in destructive flooding, its Prime Minister said on Friday.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament that the measure would cost the state 82 million euros ($89.31 million) in 2024. ($1 = 0.9181 euros)

