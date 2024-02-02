Castrol India posts 25 pc growth in PAT at Rs 242 cr in Dec quarter

Lubes maker Castrol India Ltd on Friday reported a 25 per cent growth in Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 242 crore for the December quarter.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 133 crore in the year-ago period, Castrol India said in a statement.

The company follows calendar year (January-December) for its financial accounting.

The revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 1,264 crore, up 7 per cent from Rs 1,176 crore a year ago, Castrol India said.

''In 2023, we navigated strategic landscapes with precision, driving robust top- and bottom-line growth by deftly balancing volume, margin, and unwavering cost management,'' Castrol India Ltd Managing Director Sandeep Sangwan said.

