"Source of inspiration": BJP leaders, Union Ministers congratulate party stalwart LK Advani on being awarded Bharat Ratna

As former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani was awarded Bharat Ratna, several Union Ministers, state Chief Ministers, and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders expressed their joy over the announcement and said that this is a matter of pride for the country as the veteran leader was one of the most respected statesmen of their times. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the decision to award Bharat Ratna to Lal Krishna Advani is a move to honour the decades of his service to the nation.

"The decision to award Bharat Ratna to Lal Krishna Advani is a move to honour the decades of his service to the nation, commitment for the integrity of the country and setting high standards of morality in political life," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister wrote on X. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, sharing a personalised video address, saying the 96-year-old is a source of inspiration and that he played an important role in the expansion of the BJP.

"Awarding Bharat Ratna to our source of inspiration Lal Krishna Advani is a proud moment for us and the entire country. He dedicated his entire life to the country and society...Atal Bihari Vajpayee and he played an important role in the expansion of the BJP," Gadkari said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, expressed his happiness over the announcement.

"Extremely happy with the announcement of awarding 'Bharat Ratna' to our senior leader and former Deputy Prime Minister of the country, respected Shri Lal Krishna Advani. He has been dedicated to serving the country and his countrymen selflessly throughout his life. While holding various constitutional responsibilities like the Deputy Prime Minister of the country, he did unprecedented work for the security, unity and integrity of the country with his strong leadership. Advani ji is known as the politician who set the standards of authenticity in Indian politics. In his long public life, he fought tirelessly for the issues related to the country, culture and people. His immense contribution towards the party and ideology cannot be summed up in words. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji's decision to honor him with 'Bharat Ratna' is also an honor for crores of countrymen," Shah wrote on X. Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced that LK Advani will be conferred the country's highest civilian honour.

"I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights," PM posted on X. This is the seventh Bharat Ratna awarded by the Modi government, since assuming power in 2014. The list also includes Karpoori Thakur, Madan Mohan Malviya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pranab Mukherjee, Bhupen Hazarika, and Nanaji Deshmukh.

As soon as the announcement was made public, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh thanked PM Modi and said that Advani Ji has strengthened the country and democracy through his parliamentary and administrative abilities. "The decision to award Bharat Ratna to the revered Lal Krishna Advani ji, an inspiration to all of us and a senior leader of the country, has brought great joy and happiness. He is a symbol of purity, dedication and determination in politics. The significant contribution that Advani ji has made to the country's development and nation-building in various roles during his long public life is unforgettable and inspiring. He has also played an important role in keeping the unity and integrity of India intact. As a national leader, he has strengthened the country and democracy through his scholarship, parliamentary and administrative abilities. It is a matter of joy for every Indian to receive the honor of Bharat Ratna. I thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji for this decision and congratulate Advaniji," Singh wrote on X.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said, "Lal Krishna Advani is being honoured with the Bharat Ratna. This is a matter of pride for the country..." Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on his X handle dubbed the moment as joyous.

"This is a very joyous moment for us that our guide and BJP's veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna," Dhami said. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "The epitome of immense knowledge and integrity, Shri LK Advani ji is being conferred with the prestigious Bharat Ratna. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contributions have left an indelible mark on Indian politics and society. A well-deserved recognition for his lifelong dedication to serving the nation."

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that with his political skills, administrative experience and development-oriented approach, Advani Ji laid the foundation of India's future and remained engaged in nation building. "Today the heart is very happy. The Government of India has decided to honor the mentor of all of us, revered Lal Krishna Advani ji, with Bharat Ratna. Revered Lal Krishna Advani ji's entire life has been dedicated to the upliftment of the nation and society. With his political skills, administrative experience and development-oriented approach, Advani ji laid the foundation of India's future and remained engaged in nation building. His penance, sacrifice, struggle and dedication are a nectar of inspiration for all of us. Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi by honoring revered Lal Krishna Advani with the country's highest honour.Ji has given respect to crores of countrymen. Congratulations to the Prime Minister and the Government of India for this!" the senior BJP leader wrote in his post.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that Advani Ji created public awareness by taking out Rath Yatra with the aim of building a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. "It is a matter of great pleasure and pride to announce the Bharat Ratna Award to Honorable LK Advani, the patriarch who has made valuable contributions in the political and social fields by adopting the idea of intense Hindutva and his passion for the welfare and development of the common citizens of the country. Advani ji created public awareness by taking out Rath Yatra with the aim of building a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this honor by remembering Advaniji's incomparable contribution after the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. This has to be called representative of our Indian culture. In the turbulent political environment during the Emergency and thereafter, through Jan Sangh and BJP, he played the role of a strong opposition keeping in mind the national interest. His contribution as the Deputy Prime Minister of the country will always be remembered. The friendship between Advani ji, who played the role of a guide for the young generation in politics, and Hindu heart emperor Balasaheb Thackeray ji was also unique. These two personalities with the idea of Hindutva and devotion towards Shri Ram were companions of positive politics. On the announcement of Bharat Ratna award, I congratulate and salute this sage-like personality," Shinde wrote.

Born in Karachi, in present day Pakistan, on November 8, 1927, Advani through the years had served as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the longest period since its inception in 1980. Capping a parliamentary career of nearly three decades, he was, first, the Home Minister and, later, the Deputy Prime Minister in the cabinet of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1999-2004). Advani is widely regarded as an individual of great intellectual ability, strong principles, and unwavering support for the idea of a strong and prosperous India. As confirmed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Advani has 'never compromised on his core belief in nationalism, and yet has displayed flexibility in political responses whenever it was demanded by the situation'.

The veteran leader's celebration of India's independence from the British in 1947 was sadly short lived as he became one of the millions to be torn from his homeland amidst the terror and bloodshed of the tragedy of India's partition. These events, however, did not turn him bitter or cynical but instead spurred him on in his desire to create a more secular India. With this goal in mind he journeyed to Rajasthan to continue his work as an RSS Pracharak. Through the latter half of the 1980s and the 1990s, LK Advani focused on the singular task of building the BJP into a national political force. The results of his efforts were underscored by the 1989 General Election. The Party bounced back from its 1984 tally of 2 to achieve an impressive 86 seats. The Party position moved up to 121 seats in 1992 and 161 in 1996; making the 1996 elections a watershed in Indian democracy. For the first time since independence, the Congress was dethroned from its preeminent position, and the BJP became the single largest party in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

