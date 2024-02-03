Death toll in Solan cosmetic factory fire incident rises to 5 after NDRF finds 4 bodies

The death toll in the Solan cosmetic factory fire incident rose to five on Saturday as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams found four more bodies during the rescue operation. Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said around 85 people were inside the building at the time of the incident. The DGP said that one woman was reported to be dead, 30 people were in the hospital and 13 were missing, of whom four have been found.

"We arrested the plant manager last night and he admitted that around 85 people were inside the building (at the time of the incident). One woman died, 30 people are in the hospital and 13 were missing, of whom four have been found. So only nine people are missing now and operations to trace them are underway," the DGP said. "By today's evening, there will be a lot of clarity on the incident. Once we step inside the premises of the factory, we will be able to get a lot of clarity," he added.

The police and hospital authorities have also released a list of 23 patients who were admitted to the hospital after the fire incident. Kundu said that the NDRF was examining the building externally after the fire was finally brought under control on Saturday morning.

"The fire seems to be under control now. The NDRF team is externally examining the building and after that, it will examine the building internally. After this, the forensic science team will go inside and collect the evidence. We formed the SIT to conduct a detailed inspection. The SIT team will then examine and inspect the incident. I think by this evening we will have clarity on the incident," the DGP said, speaking to ANI. Kundu said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter since the fire was massive and many people were involved in it.

"Since it is a complicated matter and a massive fire was reported and many people are involved we have formed an SIT which will be headed by experienced Additional SP Ashok, with DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) and the SHO (Station House Officer), under whose area the fire was reported, as members," the DGP said. The DGP took stock of the spot where the fire broke out at the perfume factory, near Jharmajri, Nalagarh on Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at the chemical factory in Himachal Pradesh's Solan, in which one woman lost her life and 30 were injured. Several relatives of victims injured in the factory fire said they were unable to locate them. (ANI)

