Russia’s Lukoil: Volgograd refinery working as normal after fire
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-02-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 20:06 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Volgograd oil refinery in southern Russia is working as normal following a fire, oil producer Lukoil, which owns the refinery, said on Saturday.
A fire was extinguished at the refinery on Saturday following a drone attack, local authorities said earlier.
