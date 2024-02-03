Karnataka Governor Gehlot administers oath to High Court chief justice

In a dignified ceremony held at Raj Bhavan on Saturday, the Governor of Karnataka, Thawar Chand Gehlot, administered the oath of office to Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court. The newly appointed Justice, Pratinidhi Srinivasacharya Dinesh Kumar took the oath of office as a Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

The solemn oath-taking ceremony, which took place at the Glass House of Raj Bhavan, was conducted with grace and simplicity. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil, Chief Minister's political secretaries and Legislative Council members K. Govindaraj, Naseer Ahmed, Legislative Council members UB Venkatesh, BJP State President B. Y. Vijayendra, Chief Secretary to Govt. Rajneesh Goyal, High Court Justices, lawyers, dignitaries and other senior officers were present during the event. (ANI)

