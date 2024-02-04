Left Menu

Govt, industry discuss ways for successful implementation of PLI schemes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 16:27 IST
Govt, industry discuss ways for successful implementation of PLI schemes
  • Country:
  • India

Senior government officials and industry players have discussed ways to enhance collaborations and create a clear action plan for successful implementation of PLI schemes, an official statement said on Sunday.

Around 1,200 delegates including beneficiary companies under the PLI (production linked incentive) scheme for 14 sectors and officials met on February 3 to discuss and chart out the strategy for effective and seamless implementation of these schemes, the commerce and industry ministry said.

Officials from ministries and departments, including NITI Aayog, electronics, IT, telecommunications, heavy industries, renewable energy, and pharmaceuticals, participated in the discussions.

The opening session was followed by two interactive sessions covering all the 14 sectors, with the objective of exploring areas of collaboration between the government and industry champions and creating a clear action plan for successful implementation of PLI Schemes.

''The opening session was followed by two interactive sessions covering all the 14 sectors, with the objective of exploring areas of collaboration between the government and industry champions and creating a clear action plan for successful implementation of PLI schemes,'' it said.

Addressing the meeting, commerce and industry Minister Piyush Goyal encouraged industry's constructive feedback and collaborative engagement to shape the policies, procedures and effectiveness of the schemes.

Goyal has urged the industry champions to intensify their focus on enhancing competitiveness within their respective sectors, fostering a business environment that stimulates innovation, efficiency, and adaptability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024